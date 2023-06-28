This Blue Mountain Hot Spring Is A Relaxing Oasis Just 2 Hours From Toronto
Escape the city for a bit of tranquility.
Looking for a quiet escape? A visit to the Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain will leave you feeling relaxed and refreshed. Nestled near the Blue Mountain Village, the 25-acre property has some of the most beautiful views Mother Nature has to offer, and it's just a short two-hour drive from Toronto. Scandinave Spa's outdoor thermal pools are reminiscent of a trip to Iceland's Blue Lagoon hot springs without leaving Ontario.
Described as a "relaxation journey," there are three components to the spa's outdoor circuit — heat, cold and quiet. Starting with a 15-minute stay in the dry sauna, the heat helps circulation and imparts a sense of calm to the body. Next, a shock to the system with a 30-second cold plunge in temperatures just above freezing. Last, 15 minutes of rest in the spa's silent areas, with a focus on deep breathing and introspection. There are also outdoor thermal pools for an added area of relaxation.
At Scandinave Spa, guests can also enjoy the unique experience of Forest Bathing — a 30-minute self-guided stroll through the woods said to lower stress in the body and even improve sleep.
Scandinave Spa at Blue Mountain is the perfect getaway for stress relief — the Scandinavian baths are said to cleanse the body, stimulate blood circulation and release endorphins. The rejuvenating process can even help eliminate toxins from the body and ease muscle tension.
Other features at Scandinave Spa include a Nordic waterfall, steam rooms, outdoor fireplaces and quiet relaxation areas complete with cozy chairs and hammocks. Massage treatments are also available for an added cost as well as the option to book overnight stays at the resort.
Access to the thermal circuit starts at $95 per person, though there is a discounted rate on Unwind Wednesdays for $85.
Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain
Price: $95 per person, $10 discount on Wednesdays.
Address: 152 Grey County Rd. 21, The Blue Mountains, Ontario, L9Y 0K8
This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2016.