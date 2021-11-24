6 Countries You Can Travel To Right Now That Have 'Low' Or 'Moderate' Levels Of COVID-19
These spots are considered among the safest when it comes to COVID-19.👇✈️
If you're ready for a vacation abroad and don't know where to begin, this could help you out. These six countries are considered among the safest in the world right now when it comes to COVID-19 and they actually look pretty dreamy, too!
When travelling overseas during the pandemic, it's important to consider the COVID-19 situation at your destination, as well as at home, before you book any tickets.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against all non-essential travel to a number of popular tourist destinations due to the "very high" levels of COVID-19, there are some spots that are considered to be safer.
According to the CDC, places like South Africa, Columbia and Morocco, among others, have "low" or "moderate" numbers of cases, which means the risks are lower for fully vaccinated travellers.
The full list of Level 1 and 2 countries can be found on the health agency's website, but here are a few examples that may be on your bucket list already:
Morocco
The CDC says this Northern African country has low levels of COVID-19 and it is listed as a Level 1 spot.
In Morocco, Canada and the U.S. are currently considered to be low risk countries for COVID-19 and therefore fully vaccinated residents are able to visit for non-essential purposes (provided they follow all local travel requirements, of course!).
South Africa
Big five safari, anyone? There are low levels of COVID-19 in South Africa right now, per the CDC. This means if you're double vaxxed, visiting is definitely possible.
The country does have ongoing travel restrictions in place right now, but travellers are permitted for non-essential purposes.
United Arab Emirates
If you're dreaming of some winter sun, the CDC says the United Arab Emirates has low levels of COVID-19 and is pretty safe to travel to if you've been fully vaccinated.
Dubai has been open to tourists since August 2020, although there are travel restrictions in place for visitors, including a negative COVID-19 test and health insurance.
Montserrat
Not many people can say they've visited this British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean, which makes it a pretty cool spot to add to your bucket list.
It's a low risk country as far as the CDC is concerned and it has now reopened to eligible fully vaccinated travellers.
While previously you had to be pretty wealthy to visit, this is no longer the case. Woohoo!
Colombia
The CDC says Colombia is a relatively safe place to visit right now when it comes to COVID-19 and has listed the risk level as just "moderate."
Tourists from eligible countries have already been welcomed back to Colombia, with just a few travel restrictions in place if you want to visit.
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
While Saint Pierre and Miquelon is pretty close to Canada, visiting this impressive French region will make you feel like you're abroad.
Considered a Level 1 country by the CDC, double vaccinated Canadians could take a relatively low risk trip here and feel like they've been transported to Europe. Pretty cute, eh?
