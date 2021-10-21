Trudeau Says He's 'Very Confident' That Canada's Vaccine Passport Will Be Accepted Worldwide
International standards haven't been nailed down as of yet.
The government recently announced the details of Canada's standardized vaccine passport for travel and Justin Trudeau says he believes it will be able to be used internationally.
"We are very confident that this proof-of-vaccination certificate that will be federally approved, issued by the provinces with the health information for Canadians, is going to be accepted at destinations worldwide," Trudeau said during a news conference in Ottawa on Thursday, October 21.
"There are many different standards being looked at around the world," he added. "Europe has one, we are using the SMART Health Card format that many places in the United States and elsewhere around the world are using."
According to federal government officials, the international standards are constantly changing and Canada is working towards mutual recognition of the different types of proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
While no country has actually dictated what's needed for proof of vaccination, federal government officials say many of them have said they want to see a digital, provable, verifiable proof of vaccination, which is what Canada's vaccine passport delivers on.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.