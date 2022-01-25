Trending Tags

The 50 Most Powerful Figures In Vancouver Are Ranked & Coyotes In Stanley Park Made The List

Ryan Reynolds was ranked only one place above the coyotes!

Vancouver Editor
The 50 Most Powerful Figures In Vancouver Are Ranked & Coyotes In Stanley Park Made The List
@vancityreynolds | Instagram, Josefpittner | Dreamstime

The most powerful figures in Vancouver, B.C. were ranked and somehow the coyotes in Stanley Park made the list, right behind Ryan Reynolds.

In what might be the most random accomplishment ever, the city's coyote population was ranked as one of the top 50 most powerful figures for 2022 — which is a big deal.

The list was made by Vancouver Magazine and considers the most influential figures and players in the area — including animals apparently.

On the Vancouver Magazine website, where the list was published, it said that to "be powerful today is to be generous, to wield one’s impact with grace and to effect change on scales large and small."

We're unsure how this definition applies to coyotes.

"So here, on the tail of an undefinable year, we’re pleased to present a list that’s one of a kind: introducing the 2022 Power 50," it added.

It is definitely one of a kind, that's for sure.

The Musqueam Band, Squamish Nation and Tsleil-Waututh Nation came in first place on the list.

"In 2021, the influence of the First Nations who have lived here since long before Vancouver existed—the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh—could be seen far beyond decolonization efforts," said the website.

Also on the list were leaders such as Dr. Penny Ballem, who is the Executive Lead for B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Efforts, and John Horgan, who is the Premier of B.C.

Each winner has a paragraph written about them, explaining the ways in which they influenced the city and why they deserved the honour.

If you scroll past the many well-known faces — including Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix in 12th place — you'll eventually see an animal in the ranks.

Coming right after Ryan Reynolds himself, the coyotes were ranked in the last spot on the list.

"It takes an awful lot of influence to shut down Vancouver’s biggest park, so consider us impressed with the wild coyotes who successfully pressured the Park Board to close up Stanley Park in early September," the website said.

"Attacking innocent civilians in broad daylight so frequently that humans are banned for a month from experiencing the woods or seawall? That’s what we call a power play," it added.

It also said that no one was killed or seriously injured, out of the over 40 people who got attacked.

Congrats, coyotes, you made it!

