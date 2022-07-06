NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

'Vancouver's Largest Free Music & Arts Festival' Is Happening & It'll Take Over 10 Blocks

There's live music, and a meatball eating competition!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A person playing music for a crowd. Right: Street food.

If you've been looking for something super fun to get up to this weekend, Vancouver's largest free music and arts festival will be roaring.

Khatsahlano is a bumping street party that will take up over 10 blocks in Kitsilano, B.C., on July 9 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

It's the festival's 10th birthday this year and they are going all out for it with tons of exciting events.

There will be loads of good food, music and even a meatball eating competition for the extra hungry people out there.

The meatball eating competition will commence at 1 p.m. and go until 3:30 p.m. and there will be three heats of who can eat the most meatballs in two minutes. The winner will get a year's worth of spaghetti and meatballs from Trattoria Kitsilano.

For fun, kids can even participate in their own Tiramisu eating competition too.

So many different artists will be playing throughout the evening too, so you can show off your dancing skills.

If you don't happen to know any of the artists on the list, don't worry because it's a completely free event so you can discover some new artists without paying anything.

This entire festival is the perfect plan to have some fun outdoors — just keep your fingers crossed for some nice weather for the eventful day!

Khatsahlano Street Party

Price: Free

Address: Kitsilano, BC

When: July 9 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Website

