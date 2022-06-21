It's The Longest Day Of The Year & The Latest Sunset In Canada Is Almost At Midnight
The first day of summer comes with some pretty late sunsets! 🌄
It's the longest day of the year, and that means the latest sunset in Canada's major cities happens at almost midnight!
June 21 is the first day of summer, and it marks the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere because the Earth is tilted toward the sun, so the region gets more daylight, according to Time and Date.
In Vancouver, the sunset on June 21 is at 9:21 p.m., local time.
Then the sunset in Edmonton will happen pretty late at 10:07 p.m., meaning the day is just over 17 hours.
For Regina, the sunset is at 9:13 p.m. and in Winnipeg, the sun will set at 9:40 p.m.
Then, the Toronto sunset time is at 9:02 p.m. and in Montreal, it's at 8:46 p.m.
Over on the East Coast, sunset on the summer solstice is at 9:14 p.m. in Moncton, 9:03 p.m. in Halifax, 9:07 p.m. in Charlottetown and 9:02 p.m. in St. John's.
The effect of the Earth tilting toward the sun in the summer is greater in locations that are farther away from the equator, like places in the Arctic where the sun doesn't set at all during part of the season, according to Time and Date.
In Iqaluit, the sunset is at 11 p.m. on June 21, making the day 20 hours and 49 minutes long!
The sunset is at 11:39 p.m. in Yellowknife and 11:36 p.m. in Whitehorse.
Since June 21 is the first day of summer, you might be wondering what the season has in store for the country.
Canada's summer forecasts are calling for a "sizzling" season with stretches of "brutally hot" temperatures and humid weather with intense storms!