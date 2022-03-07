Daylight Saving Time 2022 Starts This Weekend & We Can't Cancel It Because Of One Detail
Get ready to "spring forward" again!
It's the most annoying time of year again, when daylight saving time steps in to confuse millions of people in the U.S. and Canada with its pesky "spring forward" tradition.
Daylight saving time starts early Sunday, March 13 and if you live in a place that follows it, you're probably going to feel a bit weird about it for the first few days.
The time change affects most of the continental United States, except parts of Arizona, and most of Canada except the Yukon, Saskatchewan and parts of Quebec, Nunavut and British Columbia.
It'll last until November when everyone will have to switch back again.
DST will happen at 2 a.m. local time and will cause our clocks to "spring" forward by an hour, so don't forget to set your clock ahead before you head to bed. If you use your phone as your alarm clock, it should automatically go forward.
You might think that DST is kind of a waste of time, so why do we even have it? Can't we get rid of it?
The short answer is no because no one wants to make the first move.
In the United States, this is due to the Uniform Time Act that says the United States Congress must be the one to approve a change to daylight saving time. Without Congress making the call, it's up to individual states to decide whether they want to use DST or not, and they haven't all agreed on a change.
The Sunshine Protection Act was submitted last year by a group of bipartisan senators who sought to change the United States to DST permanently; however, it has not made significant gains since it was introduced.
Hawaii and most of Arizona do not follow DST and have opted to use standard time instead. This also applies to all of the U.S. dependencies, like Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In Canada, each province likewise decides if it wishes to participate in DST. However, many have stated that if their U.S. neighbour states would agree to change, they would too, including British Columbia and Ontario.
But that's yet to happen.
Although DST is annoying for many, it does mean that it'll be bright for an extra hour in the evening as summer approaches!