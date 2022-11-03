Ontario's Daylight Saving Ends This Weekend & Here's Why It's Still A Thing
Are you over it?
The end of daylight saving is right around the corner, and you know what that means, Ontario will have colder nights and shorter days.
On Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 a.m., clocks will go back one hour, giving Ontarians a chance to wake up with the sunrise.
This means that on Sunday at 2:00 a.m., your clocks will turn back to 1:00 a.m. So, in other words, if you're out on Saturday evening, you'll have an extra hour before the last call! Yippee!
Is daylight saving time going to be permanent in Ontario?
Daylight saving time is ending on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. ET. Here’s Why 2022 Here’s why 2022 might be the last year we ‘fall back’. #daylightsavings #daylightsavingstime #daylightsaving #canada🇨🇦 #canadanews #canadatiktok #fyp
The idea behind changing the clock twice a year in Ontario has been a constant debate among many. Once it ends, some people prefer waking up to sunshine, while others prefer to leave work with the sun still shining.
Some leaders in Ontario have been trying to get rid of the bi-annual time change, but the process isn't so simple.
In November 2020, Ontario passed MPP Jeremy Roberts' Bill 214, or the "Time Amendment Act," was created to end the bi-annual time changes and make daylight saving time the standard all year round.
In 2021, MPP Jeremy Roberts wrote a letter to the New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, asking her to follow suit.
"In this spirit, I am asking your administration to support the introduction of similar legislation to end the bi-annual time change in New York State," the letter reads.
However, it's 2022, and the change hasn't happened yet. The biggest issue is that some of Ontario's neighbours, including Quebec and New York, will also need to pass a similar motion and make a change to make daylight saving time permanent in the province.
Why should Ontario cancel daylight saving?
According to Healthline, getting rid of daylight saving time would help people be healthier.
Dr. Susheel Patil, a clinical associate professor at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, told Healthline, "The loss of sleep has been shown to result in an increase in car accidents during the week after the change to DST, and there can be an approximately 20 percent increase in patient safety-related incidents associated with human error."
"In addition, DST has been linked to an increase in heart-related issues such as the acute occurrence of heart attacks, stroke, and atrial fibrillation," Patil added.
Apparently, a lot of it has to do with messing with people's circadian rhythms, a sleep-wake cycle that repeats every 24 hours.
In the meantime, the city of Toronto is reminding residents to be careful during this time and mindful of their surroundings.
"The return to standard time means fewer daylight hours and reduced visibility for all road users in the evening. In Toronto, pedestrian collisions increase by more than 30% during the evening commute hours from November to March," they stated in a press release on Thursday.
Toronto is even launching a "public education campaign promoting road safety as reduced daylight hours begin."
So, for now, stay alert and make sure you aren't late for your Sunday brunch.
