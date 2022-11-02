Daylight Saving Time Ends In Canada Soon But These Areas Won't Be Gaining An Hour
The end of daylight saving time is quickly approaching in Canada but not everyone will be feeling the change in their sleeping patterns.
On Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. ET, the clocks are officially changing for some parts of the provinces and territories, so you'll want to make sure you set your devices to the correct time the night before so you don't miss your morning alarm.
Do clocks go back in Canada?
According to Time and Date, for most of the country, the clocks go back from 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m ET on the first Sunday in November.
Some areas in Canada do not observe daylight saving time. Most of Saskatchewan, some parts of Quebec, Southampton Island in Nunavut, and select areas in B.C. and parts of northwestern Ontario stay on standard time all year.
Is Canada getting rid of daylight saving time?
There has been talk from some of the provinces about doing away with daylight saving altogether, but it largely depends on what the U.S. decides to do.
In Ontario, the province has agreed to make the change if New York and Quebec also agree to do so.
B.C. has passed legislation to switch to a "pacific standard time" if Washington, Oregon and California do the same.
Do we gain an hour in November in Canada?
Since 2:00 a.m. becomes 1 a.m. when daylight saving time ends, those who observe the change will essentially gain an hour of sleep.
