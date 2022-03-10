Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
daylight savings time

Ontario's Daylight Saving Starts This Weekend & Here's Why It's Still Not Permanent

Prepare to lose some sleep.

The sun rising behind the Toronto skyline.

The sun rising behind the Toronto skyline.

Manning Shu | Dreamstime

Ah, grumpy mornings, welcome back, old friend. Daylight Saving Time (DST) will once again push Ontario clocks ahead an hour this weekend, despite ongoing efforts to save residents some sleep.

DST will begin at 2:00 a.m. on March 13, 2022. In other words, at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, it'll actually become 3:00 a.m. on your clocks. So, if you're someone who likes to get up early and get things done on Sunday, you might feel like you're on a slight time crunch.

If you're wondering why we still mess with something that leads to audible groans every spring, the answer is that the government doesn't want to, but it's complicated.

In November 2020, the legislative assembly of Ontario passed MPP Jeremy Robert's Bill 214 to end bi-annual time changes and make standard time the year-round time.

However, although the bill received royal assent, the Lieutenant Governor must proclaim it into force for anything to change.

Oh, and he will only do so after confirming that the neighbouring jurisdictions of New York state and Quebec are entirely on board, which has yet to happen.

So, long story short, we are in DST limbo until some decisions are made up top, which is a shame because, according to Canada's sleep expert, the time change really does a number on the quality of people's rest.

"Indeed, not only does DST induce sleep deprivation at its inception in the spring but it enforces later darkness during the summer, favoring delayed bedtime, social jetlag and more sleep loss," a statement from Canadian Sleep Society states on their website.

Daylight saving time is set to end again on November 6, 2022.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...