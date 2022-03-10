Ontario's Daylight Saving Starts This Weekend & Here's Why It's Still Not Permanent
Prepare to lose some sleep.
Ah, grumpy mornings, welcome back, old friend. Daylight Saving Time (DST) will once again push Ontario clocks ahead an hour this weekend, despite ongoing efforts to save residents some sleep.
DST will begin at 2:00 a.m. on March 13, 2022. In other words, at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, it'll actually become 3:00 a.m. on your clocks. So, if you're someone who likes to get up early and get things done on Sunday, you might feel like you're on a slight time crunch.
Earlier this week, I sent a letter to Governor Hochul of New York State, urging her to bring in new legislation to make Daylight Time the permanent year-round time\n\nI am hopeful that this year's fall back will be the last time Ontarian's have to change their clocks. #StopTheClockpic.twitter.com/bAJC1t5ObU— Jeremy Roberts \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Jeremy Roberts \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1633099236
If you're wondering why we still mess with something that leads to audible groans every spring, the answer is that the government doesn't want to, but it's complicated.
In November 2020, the legislative assembly of Ontario passed MPP Jeremy Robert's Bill 214 to end bi-annual time changes and make standard time the year-round time.
However, although the bill received royal assent, the Lieutenant Governor must proclaim it into force for anything to change.
Oh, and he will only do so after confirming that the neighbouring jurisdictions of New York state and Quebec are entirely on board, which has yet to happen.
So, long story short, we are in DST limbo until some decisions are made up top, which is a shame because, according to Canada's sleep expert, the time change really does a number on the quality of people's rest.
"Indeed, not only does DST induce sleep deprivation at its inception in the spring but it enforces later darkness during the summer, favoring delayed bedtime, social jetlag and more sleep loss," a statement from Canadian Sleep Society states on their website.
Daylight saving time is set to end again on November 6, 2022.