Canada's 'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Launched A Flash Sale & You Can Book Flights From $39

This sale last for one day only! ✈️⚡

​Swoop airplane in the sky. Right: Inside a Swoop airplane cabin.

Canada's "ultra-low fare" airline Swoop is having a flash one-day sale and you can book flights that start at $39!

The Canadian airline is once again offering up its "FlyDay deals" promotion that has savings on select routes for just one day only so that you can "save big on your next getaway."

Since this is a flash one-day sale, that means the offer ends at 11:59 p.m. ET tonight, April 8, or while seats last.

Any flights that are booked with the FlyDay deals sale have to be used for travel between May 1 and June 28, 2022.

The blackout dates for this sale are from May 19 to May 24, 2022.

With the FlyDay deals, the cheap flights are from Charlottetown to Hamilton one-way starting at $39, from Toronto to Deer Lake one-way starting at $79, from Edmonton to Charlottetown one-way starting at $99 and from Edmonton to Halifax one-way starting at $99.

Along with the one-day sale, Swoop is also promoting its everyday low fares that are available for travel between June 1, 2022, and July 15, 2022.

You can fly within Canada from Edmonton to Kelowna with one-way fares starting at $49, from Toronto to Saint John with one-way fares starting at $49 and from Halifax to Ottawa with one-way fares starting at $59.

If you want to travel outside of the country, you can get flights from Edmonton to San Diego with one-way fares starting at $99, from Edmonton to Nashville with one-way fares starting at $109 and from Toronto to St. Pete-Clearwater with one-way fares starting at $139.

If you miss this flash one-day sale, another low-cost Canadian carrier is offering deals on flights.

Lynx Air is having a 70% off sale to celebrate its official launch in Canada and you can get up to 70% off base fares when booking online with the promo code until 11:59 p.m. MT on April 10, 2022!

