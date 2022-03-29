Editions

Air Canada Is Having A One-Day Sale On Flights To Europe & A Roundtrip To Paris Is Just $781

So many European cities are included! ✈️

Trending Staff Writer
An Air Canada plane taking off.

Alpiee | Dreamstime

If you've been hunting for cheap flight tickets to book a trip to Europe, Air Canada is currently having a sale on flights that might just be your route out of Canada.

The sale is only on until Tuesday, March 29, and the latest you can buy tickets is 11:59 p.m. EST.

The travel dates the discounts apply to are between March 31 and December 15, 2022, so you could be getting your vacay on before the end of the year if you decide to book.

From touring the Eiffel Tower to brushing up on ancient Greek history, there are so many European destinations that are currently on offer from the Canadian airline.

In their featured sale fares to Europe, Air Canada says you can fly roundtrip Economy from Toronto to Venice for $773, to Paris for $781 and to Vienna for $989.

If you're based out of Montreal, you can plan a trip to Lyon for just $732, or to Athens for $828.

From Calgary, you can visit London, England, for just $679 roundtrip or Barcelona for $767.

If you're in Vancouver, you can hop across the pond to Athens for $828.

As well as those destinations, Air Canada offers flights to Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Geneva, Lisbon, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Nice, Reykjavik, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.

If you're looking for even more discounts and deals, Air Canada also currently has 25% off advance seat selection, so you can pick that window or aisle seat that you prefer for less. The promo applies to Economy Basic and Standard fares on flights to Europe and will be automatically applied when you pick your seat during booking. This offer also ends on March 29.

Safe travels!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

