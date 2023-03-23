Lynx Air Is Having A 50% Off Sale Right Now & It Just Added Two Brand New Routes
You can fly from Toronto to Kelowna for less than $70!
Lynx Air just announced two new routes, so you can get from B.C. to Ontario and back on the cheap.
The cheap flights will take you from Hamilton to Vancouver, and from Toronto to Kelowna for under $100 each way. Plus, they are having a massive sale offering 50% off base fares for three days only.
The seasonal summer Lynx Air service between Toronto Pearson Airport and Kelowna Airport will start on April 13 and flights between Vancouver Airport and Hamilton's John C. Munroe International Airport will start on April 16.
You can buy your tickets now, though, to start planning that summer vacation in the mountains or the city. Kelowna is known for having tons of vineyards, so a vacation packed with wine tastings might be in order.
Anyone flying between Hamilton and Vancouver is looking at an $89 ticket one way and people travelling between Toronto and Kelowna can pay just $85 one way.
But you can make those tickets even cheaper if you book in the next few days, as discounts could make flights as cheap as $65 each way. What a bargain!
As with all Lynx flights, additional carry-on or checked baggage will cost you a little extra.
Lynx Air said in a press release that the "sale will run from March 23, 2023, ending at 11:59 PM EDT on March 25, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code: FLYSUMMER."
So get booking now to snag the deal while it's on, and happy travels!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.