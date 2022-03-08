Pearson Airport Is Getting Back So Many Flights & Some Are To Dreamy Tropical Destinations
Time to book your next getaway!✈️
If you're looking to plan a trip abroad anytime soon, you may just be in luck because Toronto Pearson Airport is getting back so many flights starting up this spring.
Air Transat announced on March 7 that they will be relaunching so many flights from Toronto that will whisk travellers away to European getaways, quick American trips, and down to the Caribbean for some fun in the sun.
And, they will be offering these routes as early as April with some flights geared to run all year round.
Right from Pearson Airport, Air Transat will fly over to 15 European cities this summer with the first flight taking off to Dublin on April 11. The Canadian airline will also be heading to Amsterdam and Rome, on April 13 and April 16, respectively.
Pearson travellers can go down to beautiful (and arguably some of the most romantic) European cities like Paris, Venice, Barcelona, Zagreb, and Athens in May. There will also be a flight to Lamezia in southern Italy starting in June, too.
Since Air Transat is seeing such a hot demand to travel to Portugal, they will be offering trips to Faro and Lisbon all year round, as well as a handful of flights to London, Manchester, and Glasgow throughout the U.K.
If a trip to Mexico and the Caribbean is more up your alley, there will be flights out of Pearson to Cancun, Cayo Coco, Holguin, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Santa Clara, and Varadero.
Looking for more options for your next long-weekend vacay? Air Transat will be flying down to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, which travellers can fly to throughout the year.
Who else is ready to GTFO and book some much-needed rest and relaxation abroad?