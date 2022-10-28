Toronto Newcomer Points Out Weird Design Trend In The City & People Find It Hilarious (VIDEO)
Have you ever noticed it?
Have you ever thought about how much Toronto is built inside, but made to look like it's outside?
Someone new to the city making their way through Union Station couldn't help but notice the city's design trend and is going viral for pointing it out.
"I think this is a Toronto thing where you're outside but you're also inside," he said in the video. "How did they build all these roofs?"
The traveler is clearly making his way through the tunnels of Union Station for the very first time, in awe of the arched glass ceilings right next to where you catch the UP Express and just how much of the area has been built up to keep people protected from the various weather elements we deal with year-round.
"I think Toronto people can go colonize Mars because they'd never have to go outside. They're used to it," he said.
This design trend he's noticed quickly turns into something he can't unsee as he makes his way through the tunnels and through Toronto's tourist courtyard, with Rogers Centre, the CN Tower, and Ripley's Aquarium of Canada.
"Look at this wonderful scenery outside ... But inside," he joked, with his camera focused on a painting of a waterfront with rocks in the forefront and mountains in the background.
The joke goes on and on in the now-viral video posted on Reddit and people are having some laughs.
Responding to some of the comments, the poster (who goes by evanthebouncy on Reddit) called Toronto a "wonderful city" and said these city designs are something anyone who lives here might not think twice about.
"I think since you live here it's not even special but for a visitor it's insane," he wrote.
Others think there may have been a particular reason why he picked up on it.
Jokes aside, the comment section also filled up with some love for the city along with tips and advice on how to use Toronto's underground PATH system, which the traveler had some compliments for.
"I love your path system. Beats any in the States, better than London underground to," he said. "Having shops and groceries next to subway stops makes a lot of sense as you get off work and buy groceries."
Just don't get lost underground while you're visiting.