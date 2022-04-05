This New Toronto Restaurant Has Wildly Artistic Cocktails & The Food Is Fancy AF (PHOTOS)
The glam spot opens this week, but it's not cheap. 👀🤤
A totally unique dining experience has landed in Toronto, and it will whisk you away to the coast of Mexico. Casa Madera is a swanky new restaurant located adjacent to the recently opened 1 Hotel.
This is the very first Canadian restaurant by Noble 33, an LA-based group behind spots like Toca Madera West Hollywood. Offering an "immersive, multi-sensory dining experience," the venue boasts Mediterranean and coastal cuisine and is officially opening its doors on April 5.
From the sleek decor to each perfectly-plated meal, the restaurant adds a touch of glam to the city’s food scene, and the prices definitely reflect that. So don't expect a cheap night out — the appetizers alone start at $18 and run up to $110. But if you’re looking for impeccable food and want to treat yourself, this may be your spot. So without further ado, here’s a look at what you can expect.
Interior of Casa Madera. Casa Madera
The Space
When stepping inside Casa Madera, it's easy to forget you're in Toronto at all. Before you even reach the front door, you'll be greeted by the rustic decor surrounding the exterior of 1 Hotel. Beachy logs, rocks, greenery, and glowing candles flank the imperial wooden doors.
Interior of Casa Madera. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The venue is inspired by earth, fire, wind and water, and you can see this reflected throughout the space. The nature vibes continue inside, where greenery hangs from the ceilings and decorates the floor, and stretching windows give the impression that you're dining outdoors.
The large dining room features a series of booths and tables in neutral colours to match the walls and overall design. The long benches are outfitted with cushions, and in the evenings, the low lighting makes it an intimate place to dine.
Interior of Casa Madera. Casa Madera
The entire space has a coastal, upscale feel owing to the wood panelling, tropical plants, and earth-toned colour scheme. Modern light fixtures add to the swanky ambience, and a giant bar surrounded by comfy stools dominates the centre of the restaurant.
The Food
The menu at Casa Madera features Mexican and Mediterranean fusion, with a focus on sustainably grown ingredients.
You can find vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options when dining here, and while the dishes come at a steep price point, it's a good spot to go for a special occasion or to treat yourself.
The starters include items like Mayan Hummus, Diver Scallop, and Whipped Aubergine. Not only are the flavours of each dish distinct and elevated, but the presentation is artistically thought-out and worthy of some photos.
Beet + Jicama salad. Courtesy of Casa Madera
The Raw Bar boasts an array of dishes that will satisfy every seafood-lover. From oysters to $1500 champagne and caviar, you can find all sorts of flavours in this section of the menu. The Ceviche Blanco is a light but delicious way to start off the evening, and it has a fresh, citrus taste thanks to the lime and cilantro.
If you're looking for salad, the Yuctan Sweet Corn is a good one to try. Filled with white bean, sweet corn, Campari tomato, and crispy tortilla chips, it's both fresh and flavourful. The seasonal rotating taco selection includes Duck Carnitas, Wild Mushroom, and Tiger Shrimp.
The Truffle Risotto is complimented with wild mushrooms and vegan Parmesan fondue, and you can also add some shaved black truffle to your plate.
Truffle Risotto. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
If you love a good steak, go for the A La Roca. Presented on a sizzling plate, the 6oz wagyu top cap comes with red wine jus and spices. The Earth & Sea is another great steak dish, and you can add a poached lobster for even more deliciousness.
Poached Lobster. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
When it comes to dessert, one of the most recommended items is the Basil Custard Tarta. The creatively-assembled plate is bursting with colours, and be warned, you won't want to share. You'll find unique flavours like balsamic sorbet and basil walnut ice cream when biting into this sweet treat.
Basil Custard Tarta. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Drinks
The cocktail menu is a unique farm-to-glass mixology program, and you can find a variety of drinks inspired by the four elements. The beverages are made with hand-picked herbs from the hotel garden, allowing for additional freshness.
Playa Paraiso.Courtesy of Casa Madera
The cocktails are not just about the flavour, but, like the food, about the presentation. You can expect flaming drinks, bubble-topped beverages, and smoking libations.
The Mohojito is a good one to try if you prefer a sweeter drink, and has flavours like rosemary, mint, and strawberry. Other options include the bubble-topped Atmosfera and the smoking Playa Paraiso.
Whether you're looking for next-level cocktails or Mediterranean-inspired dishes, this new spot will have you feeling fancy.
The Mohojito.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Casa Madera
Dining at Casa Madera.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican, Mediterranean
Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to the coast at this swanky new restaurant in Toronto.