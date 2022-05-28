This New Art-Inspired Bar Near Toronto Is Bursting With Colour & You Can Sip Like Picasso
Here's a first look inside.
Dinner and a show is a classic date night for a reason, and this new immersive gallery bar is serving up cocktails, tapas and entertainment.
Canvas Art Bar opened about a month ago and its colourful space is filled with surprises from interactive paintings to smoking cocktails and live comics, poets and magicians.
Tucked away in the town of Port Credit, just 30 minutes outside of Toronto, the emerging art scene is in full swing at this new hidden joint covered head-to-toe in art where even the tables are for sale.
The co-owners of the swanky new spot Giuliao Franco, 29, and Ben Osmow, 28, have been friends since high school, and Osmow says they were looking to bring a little culture to the area.
Exterior of Canvas Art Bar.
“We wanted to open a spot that people would enjoy going to in Mississauga, something that's very vibrant and aesthetically appealing,” says Osmow. “Something a little bit more artistic that can help us promote local artists and at the same time provide a great atmosphere for people to enjoy.”
The Space
From the outside, Canvas Art Bar looks like a small gallery due to the speakeasy-style entrance. However, once you step through the concealed door, you’ll find yourself in a colourful, art-filled space, and it’s hard to know where to look first.
Entranceway with purple couch and artwork.
The walls are plastered with paintings, graffiti, and other works of art, and even the tabletops are covered with designs. The constantly rotating art pieces means that there will always be something new to see .
The front area features a dining space, where you can enjoy tapas and cocktails while gazing at paintings or snapping some Insta-worthy photos beneath the neon “Paint me like one of your French girls” sign.
Dining area with a pink neon sign and candle-lit tables.
Some of the artwork actually comes to life, and you can use an app to see the paintings move and transform from your screen.
The art extends into the bathroom, where you’ll see unique murals and designs splashed across the stall doors.
Event space with artwork and red couches.
The back of the lounge features an event area, and you can watch live performances such as magicians, poets, comedians, and artists.
There’s even a rooftop patio in the works, which is expected to open in the coming weeks.
The Food
This sprawling and rotating menu is full of delicious tapas and spreads in an affordable price range from $7 to $18, with options like Sammy Samosas and Truff'acado Toast to Spicy Feta with Fried Pita.
The Truff'acado Toast is a millennial dream with smooth guacamole on toast dressed in truffle oil and balsamic vinegar layered with prosciutto, parmesan cheese and tomatoes for $11.
The Truff'acado Toast.
Attendees can also snack on smaller plates like the Garlic Shrimp Skewers for $11, the flaky Sammy Samosas stuffed with beef or veggies for $9, or if you’re a cheese lover, the Tequeños filled with queso blanco for $12.
Garlic Shrimp Skewers.
If you’re looking for a more substantial dish, you may want to try the Maple Glazed Salmon which serves up two portions of salmon on a bed of guacamole with a sweet maple glaze for $13.
Maple Glazed Salmon.
Another great protein option is the Ćevapi and Ajvar, a Balkan meat dish made with a mixture of juicy lamb and beef served with a vegetable spread for $13.
Charcuterie Board.
If you’re looking to indulge, the most expensive item on the menu is the Charcuterie Board which can easily serve a party of three and will occasionally change, according to Osmow. This means diners will be in for a culinary surprise every now and then.
The Drinks
Don’t expect to find your typical beverages on the menu here. The venue prides itself on specialty cocktail creations, with new drinks always being added to the list.
The Ruby Beach is a fruity cocktail perfect for summer sipping. At $16, the gin-based drink is mixed with simple syrup, grenadine, lemon juice, and crushed raspberries.
Ruby Beach and Blue Suasion.
If you’re looking for something unique, you can order the $15 Blue Suasion, which is a house creation. The vibrant cocktail is filled with white rum, lemon liqueur, lime juice, and more, and is garnished with a dehydrated lime and rosemary.
Blue Suasion.
The $14 Espresso Martini will wake you right up, and consists of vodka, espresso brewed in house, and Kahlúa.
The bar is all about presentation, so you can expect garnishes and fun twists like smoke-filled drinks. Other beverages include unique beer and wine.
Drinks beneath a neon sign.
