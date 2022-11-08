Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

donuts toronto

8 Toronto Donut Shops With Sinfully Good Treats That Will Have You Feeling Unholy

This spots are jam-packed with sweets.

Ontario Associate Editor
Hand holding a pink-glazed donut. Right: Two donuts split open with filling.

@bloomersto | Instagram, @machinodonuts | Instagram

These Toronto donut shops will have you drooling as soon as you step in the door. Packed with fluffy pastries, these spots offer tons of flavours and Insta-worthy treats.

You can bite into vegan donuts, the "world's best Mochi donuts," and more, so get ready for some delicious treats that will make your friends jelly.

Euro Desserts

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Desserts

Address: 90 Turbine Dr. #16, North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dessert shop serves next-level donuts in every flavour you could imagine. You can also get donut towers and donut bouquets from this spot.

Menu

Bloomer's

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Vegan desserts

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: Known for its vegan donuts, this sweet shop will take you to a sugar paradise. You can enjoy seasonal specials like everything bagel as well as popular flavours like rose pistachio and cinnamon sugar.

Menu

The Rolling Pin

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Desserts

Address: 1970 Avenue Rd., North York, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can find an abundance of donut flavours at this spot, including treats like Biscoff cheesecake, creme brûlée, and bacon and eggs.

Menu

Glory Hole Doughnuts

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Donuts

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: These handmade donuts will "blow your socks off." The massive pastries come in flavours like London fog, Ferrero Rocher, and more.

Menu

COPS

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Donuts

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: This rosy coffee shop serves mini donuts made from scratch. The fluffy treats are glazed with flavours like sour cream and cinnamon sugar.

Menu

Dipped Donuts

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Donuts

Address: 161 Baldwin St. Unit 1, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Kensington Market, this gourmet spot serves up fluffy donuts in unique flavours. There are vegan options available, and on weekends, you can enjoy the drool-worthy apple fritter.

Menu

Machino Donuts

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Donuts

Address: 823 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: These plant-based donuts will have your eyes glazing over. You can bite into butter tart, chocolate crunch, and more.

Menu

Isabella's Donuts

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Donuts

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: This shop claims to have the "world's best Mochi donuts," but you'll have to try them to see for yourself. There are tons of flavours including carrot cake and red bean black sesame cookie.

Menu

    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
