8 Toronto Donut Shops With Sinfully Good Treats That Will Have You Feeling Unholy
This spots are jam-packed with sweets.
These Toronto donut shops will have you drooling as soon as you step in the door. Packed with fluffy pastries, these spots offer tons of flavours and Insta-worthy treats.
You can bite into vegan donuts, the "world's best Mochi donuts," and more, so get ready for some delicious treats that will make your friends jelly.
Euro Desserts
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Desserts
Address: 90 Turbine Dr. #16, North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dessert shop serves next-level donuts in every flavour you could imagine. You can also get donut towers and donut bouquets from this spot.
Bloomer's
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Vegan desserts
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Known for its vegan donuts, this sweet shop will take you to a sugar paradise. You can enjoy seasonal specials like everything bagel as well as popular flavours like rose pistachio and cinnamon sugar.
The Rolling Pin
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Desserts
Address: 1970 Avenue Rd., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find an abundance of donut flavours at this spot, including treats like Biscoff cheesecake, creme brûlée, and bacon and eggs.
Glory Hole Doughnuts
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Donuts
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: These handmade donuts will "blow your socks off." The massive pastries come in flavours like London fog, Ferrero Rocher, and more.
COPS
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Donuts
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This rosy coffee shop serves mini donuts made from scratch. The fluffy treats are glazed with flavours like sour cream and cinnamon sugar.
Dipped Donuts
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Donuts
Address: 161 Baldwin St. Unit 1, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Kensington Market, this gourmet spot serves up fluffy donuts in unique flavours. There are vegan options available, and on weekends, you can enjoy the drool-worthy apple fritter.
Machino Donuts
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Donuts
Address: 823 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: These plant-based donuts will have your eyes glazing over. You can bite into butter tart, chocolate crunch, and more.
Isabella's Donuts
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Donuts
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: This shop claims to have the "world's best Mochi donuts," but you'll have to try them to see for yourself. There are tons of flavours including carrot cake and red bean black sesame cookie.