This Toronto Man Is Selling X-Rated Charcuterie Boards Shaped like The Male & Female Anatomy
He just launched "Charboobie" boards!
Bachelorette and bachelor parties just got a whole lot tastier.
26-year-old entrepreneur Roee Dunkelman launched Cockuterie Boards over a year ago, and he's just launched "Charboobie Boards," bringing the female anatomy into his fold of explicit charcuterie boards.
The idea to make phallic-shaped charcuterie boards first came to Dunkelman as a "funny thought" while admiring wooden boards at Whole Foods years ago.
Dunkelman told Narcity that this thought lingered, and he eventually put his plan into action and reached out to about 75 local manufacturers - most of which denied his request before he found someone to make his boards.
In September 2021, he launched his business, and in the first year, Dunkelman says the company made upwards of six figures.
Moving into his second year, Dunkelman is ready to bring the female body to the board for just $129.
"We've always had our sights on a board that reflects the undisputed beauty of the female anatomy. We got tons of requests for a "Charcoochie" board but felt it was perhaps too intricate an area to recreate and ultimately didn't want to do the sacred region any injustice," said Dunkelman.
But for all those wishing for a "Charcoochie" board for Christmas, don't be too discouraged.
Dunkelman explained that a "Charcoochie" board is in his sights for the future, but it's just a matter of getting it right production-wise and keeping the board "recognizable, but also tasteful."
In the meantime, you can eat off a pair of wooden-shaped breasts for your next event and feel good while doing it because some of the proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.