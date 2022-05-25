This Stunning Vancouver Restaurant Is The Only BC Spot Named Among The Best In The World
This place is so drool-worthy. 🤤
This top-notch restaurant in Vancouver, B.C., has just been named one of the best in the entire world.
Hawksworth Restaurant is actually the only spot in B.C. to make the list of the 2022 Forbes Travel Guide Star Award Winners, which included the "most outstanding hotels, restaurants and spas," around the globe.
Forbes collected data using a global team of anonymous inspectors that emphasizes the service and quality of each spot.
In total there are 253 restaurants that got awards this year, but only one of them is in B.C. — Hawksworth Restaurant.
Since opening in 2011, this restaurant has won multiple awards — so you know the food will be good there.
The owner of the restaurant, Chef David Hawksworth, is from Vancouver but spent years in Europe working at Michelin-starred kitchens, the restaurant website said.
According to Forbes, inspectors said that "the design of Hawksworth Restaurant is ambitiously modern. The first-floor York Room has a 1920s feel."
"Hawksworth Restaurant is the toast of Vancouver’s fine-dining scene," Forbes added.
They serve stunning Canadian cuisine with mostly dishes inspired by the Pacific Northwest.
Their cocktails look out of this world — some even come with real flowers!
"Hawksworth’s bar program is one of the best in Vancouver, with inventive cocktails infused with herbs and house-made bitters alongside a curated selection of craft beers," Forbes said.
Even former NHL player, Kevin Bieksa, had to shout out the restaurant!
Forbes also said that "the menu at Hawksworth Restaurant is constantly evolving to reflect seasonal offerings and special deliveries."
So, you can keep going back and always get surprised.
Even if you don't live in Vancouver, it might be worth planning a trip to visit this award-winning restaurant.
Hawksworth Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 801 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This award-winning restaurant run by a talented chef is something you can't miss. It's one of the best in the world, and clearly — there is nothing like it in the province!