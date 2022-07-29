This Naughty Waffle Shop In Vancouver Is Now Selling A 'Creampie' & It's Too Much (PHOTOS)
Would you try these? 🧇
A naughty waffle shop in Vancouver is serving up some new menu items that will make you gasp.
In addition to their old Richmond location, 7-inch Waffle House is opening up a new larger Vancouver location on July 29 and serving up a new body part-inspired waffle called the Creampie.
A Creampie waffle is dipped in chocolate and comes with ice cream. You can also add toppings to it like Oreos, sprinkles or Skor bits.
The shop also serves phalli-shaped waffles too, which are bound to make you blush.
These kinky waffles come in unique flavours like ube and matcha as well as the classics like white chocolate-dipped and milk chocolate-dipped waffles.
Of course, you can also get all the topping options added too.
The inside of the shop is also beautifully decorated. As soon as you walk in, you will see a massive photo-worthy flower wall and a large sign of the shop's name in gold lettering.
The entire ceiling is covered in flowers, the walls are all pink and the 7-inch Waffle House logo is front and centre. Basically, this dirty waffle shop is also aesthetic heaven.
So, if you're looking for a unique new dessert try to out or just want to make your friends blush, this would be a great place to check out next time you are in the area.
Plus, if Richmond is closer to you, its old smaller shop will still be used as a pickup hub for these naughty waffle pre-orders.
7-inch Waffle House
Price: 💸💸
Address: 223 West Broadway., Vancouver BC