Canada's First 'Full-Service' Milk Bar Opened In Vancouver & Here's What It's Like (PHOTOS)
It's not just cookies! 🍪
It's here! The famous U.S. dessert food chain, Milk Bar, which you may recognize from Netflix's Bake Squad, just opened up its very first full-service store in all of Canada, based out of Vancouver.
You can find this tasty new eatery located inside Nordstrom Pacific Centre, right beside Nordstrom's Ebar coffee shop.
Not only does this full-service Milk Bar serve drool-worthy cookies, but it also has soft-serve ice cream, birthday cakes, cake truffles and pies.
Milk Bar.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Milk Bar was founded in New York and has since opened up multiple locations around the world.
There is one other Canadian Milk Bar location, which is in Toronto, but it is not full-service and does not offer as many items as the Vancouver location.
Milk Bar.Ashley Harris | Narcity
Plus, the pastry shop has even gotten featured on three different Netflix shows including Bake Squad, Chef’s Table and Chef’s Show!
Milk Bar.Ashley Harris | Narcity
A tin of cookies from the Milk Bar can cost anywhere from $27 - $62 and the cakes are all $62 as well. Although they are pricey, if you can afford it, they would make for such a delicious gift to give this holiday season.
Milk Bar
Milk Bar.
Price: 💸💸
Address: 799 Robson St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you love cookies and cakes, this shop will be a dream come true.