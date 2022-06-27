Vancouver Ranked Among The Best In The World For A Spa Getaway & These Spots Show Why
These look so relaxing!
Vancouver has tons of relaxing spas and calming places to unwind and it is now being recognized for it. The city has just been ranked one of the best places in the entire world to travel to for a spa getaway and when you see some of the spots, you'll understand why.
Money.co.uk put together a list of "45 cities with the most spa break locations" and Vancouver ranked fifth on the list with 231 spas in the city. It was also the only Canadian city to make the top 20 on the list.
Barcelona, Brussels, and Athens all beat out Vancouver. Paris came in the first place as the spot with the most spa locations.
TripAdvisor was used to collect data for the list by searching through how many spas were in each major city including, the number of spas per square metre. Plus, it was also used to scan through reviews on the most popular spas in each location.
While researching through TripAdvisor, it was found that the top-rated spa in all of Vancouver was the CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La. It has a starting cost of roughly $160 for a 45-minute tension relief massage.
The five-star hotel also has a great pool and giant lounge chairs to relax in after a great spa day.
Vancouver has so many other spas too and many are located inside luxury hotels.
The Spa by JW Vancouver also offers a wide variety of spa treatments and some of their massage rooms even overlook BC Place and False Creek.
Plus, this hotel also has a rooftop lounge called the Aqua Lounge to relax poolside after you've been pampered.
So, if you've been looking for a spa getaway, now you know which Canadian city to visit.