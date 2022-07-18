NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Italian Restaurant In Vancouver Has A Canopy Of Flowers & Dreamy Cocktails

It's a floral explosion! 🌸

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Will You Berry Me Drink. Right: Floral arrangements.

Will You Berry Me Drink. Right: Floral arrangements.

@capoandspritz | Instagram, @opusvancouver | Instagram

This stunning Italian restaurant in Vancouver serves up so many aesthetic cocktails and all the Insta-worthy vibes one could ask for.

Capo & The Spritz is located in the OPUS Vancouver hotel and it also has a patio section that looks like a garden oasis.

If you are wandering the streets of Yaletown, just look for these floral arrangements and stunning mural walls and you'll know you're there.

You can truly capture some beautiful shots here, to step up that Instagram feed — all while enjoying some Italian-style happy hour eats and drinks.

Not only is the exterior of this restaurant photo-worthy, but the food and drinks are too.

The restaurant's happy hour menu consists of drool-worthy pizza, olive bites, meatball options, gnoccho fritto and so much more. Capo & The Spritz has a happy hour menu that runs from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

Whichever drink you end up ordering, you won't be disappointed by the looks of it.

If you are having a tough time picking a cocktail option — you can't go wrong with the Will You Berry Me drink. It is a gorgeous gin cocktail that gets dipped in real roses.

You can also order a mean purple cocktail with fruit and rose garnishes called The Royal Spritz.

Plus, there are half-price wine bottles on Mondays and Tuesdays in case you are looking to have some wine, without hurting your wallet.

Capo & The Spritz

Price: 💸💸

Address: 350 Davie St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Happy hour, flowers, and tasty food? It's the recipe for a perfect summer evening.

Website

