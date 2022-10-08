7 Small Towns In BC That Have Hocus Pocus Vibes & Could Be Fit For The Sanderson Sisters
These could pass as Salem! 🎃
Hocus Pocus 2 was recently released on Disney Plus and so many of the scenes from the movie actually closely resemble a few small towns in the province of B.C.
No, these are not Salem, Massachusetts, but they do look like they could be plucked right out of the movie.
Whether you are a fan of these iconic movies or just love to explore spooky towns, these places in B.C. are giving all the Hocus Pocus vibes that you could ever ask for.
Sidney
The small town in B.C. really does it all up for Halloween, just like Salem in Hocus Pocus 2. When visiting this place in the fall season, expect to see tons of Jack-O-Lantern and pumpkin displays around town.
Instead of bobbing for apples, hit up the Sea Cider Farm & Ciderhouse for a crisp fall drink made with locally grown apples. The cidery has different flights to pick and choose from that can range from $8 to $15.50 each.
Ladysmith
This small town is nestled right alongside Vancouver Island. You can explore through spooky forests and search for mesmerizing waterfalls while you're at it.
If venturing into the haunted-looking forest is a little too scary for you, the town also has tons of adorable shops, bookstores, farms and eateries to see too.
Sandon
Sandon, B.C. is a super eerie ghost town with tons of abandoned buildings and buses. It has all the spooky Hocus Pocus vibes and it might just be too creepy to explore at night.
It actually used to be the "richest silver-lead producing region in Canada," according to the town's website.
Oliver
Oliver is such a great place to enjoy some seasonal wines and take in the surrounding autumn scenery. The town also has many pumpkin patches to explore in the fall, which makes it just that much more magical.
Squamish
Squamish is a beautiful town to visit when the fall season rolls around. The trees turn all different colours of red, orange and yellow hues which make for the most picture-perfect setting.
Whistler
The town of Whistler turns into an array of gorgeous vibrant colours from the trees in the fall season. Whistler even puts on its own seasonal festival called the Cornucopia fall festival, where you can let your taste buds run wild while trying a ton of different seasonal foods.
Plus, this year they are hosting a spine-chilling murder mystery dinner event.
Golden
This town is the best place to explore when larch season rolls around. You can see so many stunning colours, that give all the Halloween vibes while exploring some local hikes.
Golden is also super close to many national parks including Mount Revelstoke and Yoho, according to the town's website.