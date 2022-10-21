9 Spooky Small Towns That Are Just A Road Trip Away From BC To Visit This Fall
You'll have such a gourd time! 🎃
Halloween is just around the corner if you're already sick of scary movies and costumes, why not head to a ghostly small town in B.C. and Alberta for the ultimate spooky season road trip?
There are tons of eerie small towns in B. C. and Alberta to explore and they would make the perfect road trip this season. That's if you're not afraid of ghosts.
Here are nine creepy little towns that are well worth the road trip:
Three Valley Gap, B.C.
Three Valley Gap, just outside Revelstoke, is an actual ghost town that has a haunted hotel with spine-chilling suites. This would be the perfect place to stay for the night while road-tripping across the province.
"A visit to our ghost town will bring you back to the pioneer days of a typical 1800s British Columbia western town," said the town's website.
Rowley, AB
Rowley is a neat place to explore and take in all the eerie vibes — if you can handle it.
The town is pretty close to being deserted and has turned into a complete ghost town, according to the town's website.
There are several different abandoned buildings to explore and you might happen to see some creepy trespassing signs along the way.
Sandon, B.C.
This small town is full of abandoned buses and gives some extremely eerie vibes.
Not only will you come across a ton of distressed buses, but you also might also come across some creepy buildings that look frozen in time.
Etzikom, AB
Etzikom was an official town all the way back in 1914 and thrived for four short years before most of its residents died of influenza in 1918, according to ghosttowns.com.
The town still has a museum and a few churches you can visit.
Dorothy, AB
This small town is full of abandoned buildings and grain elevators. If you're looking for the perfect place to have a Halloween photo shoot, this would be a great place to do it.
Nordegg, AB
Nordegg is a small town in Alberta where you can find a few abandoned churches with some spine-chilling vibes. This place could be extremely fitting for a horror film backdrop.
Orion, AB
While wandering through this town, you'll be able to spot many abandoned buildings, cars and even windmills. There is also a super old gas station that looks like something out of an old-time postcard that you can visit too.
Frank, AB
This town had a massive rockslide back in the 1980s which ended up killing around 70 people, according to the town's website.
You can visit the town's museum to learn more about its fascinating history.
Bankhead, AB
This small town has an old mining train and tons of abandoned buildings. It is a bit spooky, but if you can handle it, you could capture some great shots of the old mining town that used to be.