This Little-Known Hack Will Get You $15 Of Tim Hortons Food & Treats For $5
Nothing tastes as sweet as saving money. 💰
If you love Tim Hortons but are trying to reduce your spending, you're in luck as Timmies is now available on the food waste reduction app Too Good To Go.
The app connects consumers to restaurants that have unsold food at the end of the day that would ultimately get thrown out, even though it's still perfectly fine to eat, and now Canadians can get a bag of treats from the iconic restaurant at a much-reduced cost.
In an email to Narcity Canada, Sarah Soteroff from Too Good To Go shared what the bag and savings will look like.
"Baked goods will be the primary contents of the bags - Donuts, Tim Bits, cookies, muffins," said Soteroff. "The average Tim Horton's bag costs the consumer $4.99, the original value is $15."
If $15 of goodies for about $5 sounds good to you, certain restaurants in Alberta, Manitoba, Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto are currently live on the app and more locations are rolling out nationally.
In terms of how Too Good To Go has impacted food waste in Canada, Soteroff says it's been huge with over 2.6 meals saved since launching in the country in July 2021.
"We have helped Canadian businesses to earn more than $12M on food that would otherwise go to waste and we've helped Canadian consumers save more than $34M on food that they'd otherwise pay full price to purchase," she shared.
Several Narcity writers have tried the app out and highly recommend it as a great way to save money, and since times are tough and food is expensive, it might help ease the pain that your weekly grocery bill inflicts on your wallet.
