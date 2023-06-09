Canada's Budget Airline Swoop Is Shutting Down Operations & Here's What We Know
Flights will end later this year.
WestJet has announced that it will be shutting down budget airline Swoop later this year.
In a press release on Friday, June 9, WestJet announced that Swoop's operations would be integrated into its mainline operations by the end of October after an agreement was reached between the airline and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).
Pilots for both WestJet and Swoop were anticipated to go on strike last month in a row over pay. However, the airline and the pilots union were able to reach a last-minute deal, avoiding strike action.
As part of the collective bargaining agreement, which was ratified on June 9, WestJet is beginning the integration of Swoop through an "expedited process" which will see the end of Swoop flights by October 28, 2023. The budget airline's existing network of flights will continue until then to avoid impact on travellers.
Existing Swoop employees will also move to WestJet under the new deal.
A Swoop employee, who chose to remain anonymous, told Narcity that they were officially informed of the news today but that they "knew it was coming" due to the recent negotiations between WestJet and the ALPA.
They added that, as WestJet and Swoop pilots already share the same seniority list, the integration will have little effect on them.
Despite marking the end of the budget airline, WestJet's CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said the move would not mean the end of low-cost fares.
"Instead of only 16 aircraft serving the ultra-low-cost market, each aircraft, in our 180-strong fleet, will offer ultra-affordable travel options through to a premium inflight experience," he said.
He added that WestJet Group is "confident" in the outcome of the negotiated decision to integrate Swoop into WestJet operations.
“We continue our strategy toward providing reliable, affordable travel across the WestJet Group, leveraging the valuable experiences and learnings from the Swoop business model," he said.
Swoop launched its "ultra-low-cost" flights in Canada in 2018, frequently offering customers discounted flights in Canada and abroad.