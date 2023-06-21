Canada's 'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Is Having A Birthday Sale & There Are Super Cheap Tickets
Cheap flights alert! 🚨
If you're looking to score some cheap flights for your travels this year, Swoop is having a huge birthday sale with plenty of deals on offer.
Canada's "ultra-low-cost" airline Swoop announced it's having its annual birthday sale, starting June 20, to mark five years since the airline's inaugural flight between Hamilton and Abbotsford.
As part of the deal, customers will be able to save 30% off base fares as part of its "B-Day Sale-A-Bration."
To get the discount, customers will need to use the code "FIVEYRS" when booking flights.
Discounted flights are available between September 6 and October 28, 2023, so it's the perfect time to get out and explore a new city before winter sets in.
As part of the deal, you could get your hands on some incredible deals to sunny locations, like a one-way ticket from Hamilton to Orlando, Florida, for just $99.
The promo is running from now until 11:59 p.m. MT on June 23, 2023, so you'll want to be quick to snag some of those cheap seats and make the most of the deal.
Earlier this month, WestJet announced it would be shutting down Swoop after an agreement was reached between the airline and the Air Line Pilots Association.
Swoop's airplanes and staff will be integrated into WestJet's main operations, with scheduled Swoop flights ending by October 28, 2023.
According to Swoop, the airline will still be operating the remainder of its published schedule, so there's "a summer full of ultra-not-expensive flights to look forward to."