Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

48% Of Canada's Bosses Are Apparently Done With The 9-5 Grind & Let Staff Work When They Want

But plenty of Canada's employees think they need an eight-hour day!

48% Of Canada's Bosses Are Apparently Done With The 9-5 Grind & Let Staff Work When They Want
Alex Kotliarskyi | Unsplash

If you've got a job in Canada, there's a good chance that your boss is fine with you setting your own hours!

That's according to new research from business consulting firm Robert Half, which surveyed hundreds of Canadian workers and employees and found that the traditional ideas of working 9-5, Monday to Friday, have gone out of the window.

For instance, nearly half of senior managers interviewed said they let their workers choose when they work. Beyond that, 31% of those respondents said they don't mind if their employees work fewer than 40 hours a week as long as their work gets done.

According to the survey, you're more likely to get job flexibility if you work in a big company (with more than 1,000 employees) or you work remotely.

However, things are slightly different on the worker side! According to the employees who responded to the survey, 61% said that they need at least eight hours a day to get all their work done. And modern work is taking its toll, too — over half of respondents say they're on more video calls now than six months ago, even though employees overall feel like more than a third of that time is wasted.

Work is changing more for plenty of Canadians these days, especially as more companies adopt four-day workweeks. According to one Ontario town — which has been trying out the concept for six months now — "everyone loves" the shift.

From Your Site Articles

6 Ontario Remote Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $100K Without Too Much Experience

Never leave your couch again. 🤑

Wes Hicks | Unsplash

If Ontario remote jobs weren't as popular before COVID-19, they are now, especially those paying salaried wages.

Now that the work-from-home era is in full swing and positions are opening, we thought we'd showcase some opportunities that offer big paycheques with little experience needed.

Keep Reading Show less

A BC Company Started A 4-Day Workweek Months Ago & The CEO Says Profits 'Skyrocketed'

"Absolutely nothing except benefits." 💸

YLaw Group | Facebook

The four-day workweek has been sweeping through Canada, being tested out by a ton of different companies, including this B.C law firm.

The CEO of YLaw in B.C., Leena Yousefi, decided to implement a four-day workweek six months ago, and she told Narcity that the company isn't going back.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Post Is Hiring All Over RN & You Don't Need Experience Or A Degree For Some Roles

You can make almost $18/hour! 💰

Typhoonski | Dreamstime, Modfos | Dreamstime

If you're looking to pick up a job during the holiday season, you might want to check out the new listings from Canada Post.

The company has just posted dozens of new openings, some of which don't require any experience or qualifications while still paying a pretty darn good hourly wage.

Keep Reading Show less

A 4-Day Workweek Has Been In Place For Decades At This Canadian Foundation & Here's Why

And they're never going back. 😌

@davidsuzukifdn | Instagram

With four-day workweeks currently being tested all over the world, it may come as a surprise to some that one organization in Canada has been doing it for decades.

The David Suzuki Foundation (DSF), which is a non-profit organization, was founded in 1990 and from the outset has always had a shorter-than-average workweek.

Keep Reading Show less