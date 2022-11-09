Toronto Is Days Away From Winter-Like Weather & Could Get Its First Snowfall Of The Season
Here's when it's coming. 👇
After an unusually warm start to the month of November, a swing of winter weather is about to smack Toronto and the GTA right where it hurts.
The city's first glimpse of much colder and potentially snowy conditions is set to move in time for the weekend just days after temperatures reached 20 degrees.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for daytime highs in the mid-teens for the rest of the week before cooling down to highs of 7C and 4C on Saturday and Sunday.
That cooler air during the day means temperatures could get below the freezing mark at night.
There is a "40% chance of rain showers or flurries" Saturday night as temperatures fall to an overnight low of -1C.
Sunday, it gets worse with a 40% chance of flurries throughout the day and evening. With temperatures only getting up to four degrees, Sunday evening's low is -4C.
Looking ahead to next week, it seems like we're transitioning into this becoming the norm.
Monday and Tuesday's highs are barely above the freezing mark.
So, with an early appearance of winter weather possibly just days away, it's definitely time to go and get the snow tires on and make sure you've got the right winter jacket to keep you warm.
The Farmer's Almanac has predicted Ontario's winter will be colder and snowier than usual and even said the snowiest periods for souther Ontario will come in late November, early December, and mid-January.
So far, that's looking pretty accurate, but time will tell.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.