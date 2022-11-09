Parts Of Alberta Are Being Warned About 'Extreme Cold' Today & Here's Where Is Impacted
It could reach minus 40 degrees in places.
Albertans are set for another extremely cold day in the province and some locals have been warned that temperatures could drop even more today.
Alberta has been seeing some unseasonably cold weather in November so far and parts were even found to be some of the coldest places on earth.
But on Wednesday, some areas in the province are likely to see the wind chill bringing down temperatures even more.
Environment Canada has said areas including Brooks, Drumheller, Hanna, Leduc, Lloydminster and Red Deer could all see "extreme cold".
According to the warnings, wind chill in the region could lead to temperatures of around minus 40 degrees this morning which "puts everyone at risk."
Locals in the impacted areas have been urged to dress warmly and in layers that can be removed if they get too warm. The outer layer should also be wind resistant, EC said.
People were also warned to look after their pets and not leave them outside.
The extreme cold warnings follow some intensely cold weather in the province with temperatures dropping well below the November average.
According to Weather Atlas, Calgary is November usually sees average temperatures between minus 6.4 degrees and 1.1 degrees.
But it's good news for Albertans as it seems as though these harsh conditions are coming to an end.
According to The Weather Network, Thursday, October 10 in Calgary will see highs of minus 8 before gradually increasing over the weekend and the temperature will stay pretty steady into the early part of next week.
Meanwhile, Edmonton will see chilly conditions through Thursday and Friday, before the city gets a little warmer over the weekend.