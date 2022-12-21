Extreme Cold Warnings Are In Place In Alberta & Some Areas Could Reach Minus 50
Cold weather is causing chaos in the province.
This week, a cold snap in Alberta could bring temperatures reaching up to minus 50 degrees in the province.
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings across the entire province, where windchill will take temperatures to around minus 40 degrees.
In the warning, EC said wind chill in the morning and overnight could be closer to minus 50, so if you were thinking of heading outside any time soon, you might want to reconsider.
The freezing cold temperatures could put Albertans at risk of health risks like frostbite and hypothermia, the warning said.
It's not just people in Calgary that might struggle in the cold. Anyone with a car in the province might want to make sure it's working properly in the frigid weather, as roadside assistance could take over three days.
According to Alberta Motor Association, Albertans around Calgary looking for roadside assistance will have to be patient, as wait times are estimated to be around 84 hours, or three and a half days, for towing or winching.
If you're in need of a battery boost, wait times are slightly less at 61 hours or two and a half days.
However, it looks as though the extremely cold weather won't be hanging around for much longer, as EC said a warming trend will arrive by the weekend.
According to the latest forecast from The Weather Network, temperatures in Calgary will jump by almost 30 degrees to a practically tropical minus 3 on Saturday, December 24, before rising to zero degrees on Christmas Day.