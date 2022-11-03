Alberta Got Hit By So Much Snow In A Wild Storm & The Roads Look Awful (VIDEO)
It was brutal! 🥶
Alberta experienced its first taste of what's to come this winter yesterday as some areas got their first major snowfall of the season and roads up and down the province were so bad.
In snowfall warnings, Environment Canada said there would be heavy snowfall and visibility on roads could be impacted.
Drivers all over Alberta were met with bad road conditions courtesy of snowy and icy roads on Wednesday morning, leading to some pretty huge accidents on the road.
Residents took to social media to share some of the wild things they'd seen, including a Calgary bus which had seemingly slid off the road and into a ditch.
There also appeared to be a huge multi-vehicle accident around Innisfail on the QE2 highway, where visibility was "almost zero."
\u201cMultiple vehicle accident on the QE2 at the Innisfail overpass southbound. Road completely blocked.. avoid this area. Visibility down to almost zero. #abstorm #shareyourweather\u201d— Jo Majko (@Jo Majko) 1667409837
Cars didn't cope much better with the wild weather, as Twitter users also found some abandoned vehicles by the side of the road.
\u201cLots of abandoned cars out there today around Cochrane, Alberta #abstorm #abroads\u201d— Braydon Morisseau (@Braydon Morisseau) 1667428084
According to The Weather Network, Calgary Police were called out to around 150 crashes since 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Edmonton Police also confirmed there were around 383 people that reported collisions between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
What are Alberta road conditions like now?
In a tweet, The City of Calgary said as the snow had stopped falling in the city, it had activated its "priority snow plan."
"This plan focuses our snow and ice response on the most used roads/sidewalks first to keep the largest number of Calgarians moving safely," it said.
As part of the plan, crews are working to clear major roads in and around the city which see 20,000 vehicles or more a day as well as "business routes" in the downtown core.
"Motorists are advised to watch for trouble spots on exit ramps, at intersections, on hills and bridge decks, and to slow down and drive for winter conditions," it added.
The city also reminded businesses and residents that all snow and ice must be removed from sidewalks adjacent to property today.
Roads and highways throughout the province are still impacted by ice and snow right now with 511 Alberta listing all roads with potentially poor driving conditions.