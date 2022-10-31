Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Calling For Tons Of Snow & Here's When You'll Need A Coat
Snow could reach 40 centimetres! ❄️
Fall usually comes and goes pretty quickly in Alberta, but this year it's faster than ever, as Alberta's weather forecast is calling for the province to get some very wintery conditions and up to 40 centimetres of snow in some places.
Just a couple of weeks ago, parts of the province had some toasty temperatures but now it's a different story as The Weather Network said winter and fall weather will "battle for possession" of the province over the next week.
The forecast said a "potent atmospheric river" drenched the coast over the weekend and the remaining moisture would make its way over the Rockies where it will meet arctic air over Alberta and surging warmth from the Central Plains.
As a result, snow is on its way with Southern Alberta expected to see "upsloping snow" on Wednesday before it heads across the Prairies towards Manitoba.
So Albertans will probably need to dig out their winter coats and boots by then, as the snow could get pretty deep in places.
"From Southern Alberta to Northern Manitoba, a band of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected by Thursday; with Calgary, Lethbridge, and Lloydminster likely seeing the greatest impacts," TWN said.
Albertans in Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton National Park should be extra prepared as Environment Canada has warned the region could see between 25 and 40 centimetres of snow by Wednesday evening.
People in the area have been told to avoid travel if possible as visibility on road could be "suddenly reduced."
A snow warning is also in place for Kananaskis where there could be up to 15 centimetres of snow on Monday.
Weather warnings for Highway 93, known as Icefields Parkway, have now ended after the road saw heavy snowfall between Lake Louise and Jasper.
The weather in the area has already been making life difficult for Albertans, with wintery conditions causing several collisions on Highway 93 on Sunday making the road "impassable," according to police.
Lake Louise RCMP said around 20 vehicles were involved in collisions or slid off of the road near Peyto Lake. Traffic has resumed since.