Here's What's Open & Closed For Thanksgiving 2022 In Alberta
Don't get put out by changing hours!
Thanksgiving weekend is just around the corner and for most people, plans are likely to entirely revolve around eating their body weight in turkey and sleeping off the meat sweats.
But if you actually want to head outside on Monday, October 10, you might need to check what's open in Calgary and Edmonton for the Thanksgiving holiday, as a lot of places have shorter hours for it.
If you do need to grab some last-minute supplies for dinner, here's what's going to be open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday.
Grocery stores
Safeway: Open regular hours
Co-op: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Closed
Sobeys: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Open regular hours
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Walmart: Open regular hours
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open but hours may vary, so customers should check their local store website.
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Costco Liquor: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses, C-Trains and On Demand will be operating on a Sunday level of service.
Edmonton Transit: Buses and LRT operate using regular Sunday schedules.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last entry is at 4 p.m.
Calgary Leisure Centres: Closed
Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours
Calaway Park: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.