Alberta's Fall Forecast Calls For A Taste Of Early Winter & 'Wild Temperature Swings'
Here's when you'll need to dig out your coat. 👇
We might have waved goodbye to summer, but Alberta is likely to have a few more weeks of warmer weather this fall before the province gets hit with some big temperature swings and wintery conditions.
The Weather Network's Fall Forecast has said while the season gets off to a pretty warm and dry start, it won't be too long before cooler conditions hit Alberta.
So Albertans can look forward to a "gentle start" to Fall with warmer and drier conditions than would usually be expected at this time of year across the province.
The downside is that wildfire season will also be sticking around for longer than usual, so Alberta could see smoky conditions lingering.
However, weather conditions are expected to take a chillier turn as it gets deeper in October and November.
Albertans will probably want to start digging out their winter gear as more typical fall weather sets in as it's going to bring some "wild temperature swings" and even a taste of early winter weather, TWN said.
Precipitation levels during the later parts of the fall are expected to be near normal.
There's at least some time for Albertans to prepare for winter, as it's expected to receive "tons of snow" and "bitter cold air" in the early part of 2023.
Prairie provinces are predicted to be "hit the hardest" by the snowfall this winter so make the most of those warmer temperatures while you can.