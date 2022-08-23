Alberta's Christmas Weather Forecast Is Already Here & So Much Snow Is Expected
If you've already started thinking about Christmas plans, you might want to make sure those plans are indoors. Alberta's holiday forecast is already here, and if you're dreaming of a White Christmas, you might just be in luck.
According to the long-term forecast from Farmers' Almanac, Alberta is in for a rough few months as the Prairies are likely to be "hit the hardest" by snowfall this winter and that's no different in December.
While the province might be treated to some clear skies and fair weather throughout the month, snow is the word that best describes what the province is in for.
In early December, Alberta could see as much as 20 to 30 centimetres of snowfall over several days, and the weather will then alternate between snow and clear skies for the majority of the lead-up to Christmas.
As the holidays approach, the province is expected to take a chilly turn around December 20, with a few days of "very cold" temperatures.
A White Christmas is also on the cards as "heavy snows over the Rockies and Prairies" are expected to take place between December 24 and 27.
Despite some cold and snowy conditions, the year is set to close out with "mostly fair skies," so if you're planning to be outside to watch fireworks, your New Year's plans can probably go ahead without a hitch.
If you're in Alberta for the holidays, you might want to put a new winter coat on your Christmas list as you're probably going to need it.