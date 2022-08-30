NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

alberta weather

Parts Of Alberta Are Under Heat Warnings This Week & It'll Be Hotter Than Cancun

Keep those summer clothes out for a bit longer!

Calgary Staff Writer
Calgary

Calgary

Sergii Figurnyi | Dreamstime

September might be around the corner, but summer weather is still in full swing in Alberta, with parts of the province receiving heat warnings that extend into the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, areas across the province will be experiencing daytime highs of around 30 degrees and overnight lows in the low to mid-teens on Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday 31.

"Temperatures will cool [down] on Thursday as a cold front moves through, with heat returning again for the weekend," the warnings said.

Regions that are set to feel the soaring mercury include Bonnyville, Calgary, Edmonton, Drayton Valley, Drumheller, Fort Saskatchewan, Hanna, Leduc, Lloydminster, Red Deer, Spruce Grove and Westlock.

According to The Weather Network, Drumheller will likely be the hottest area, with temperatures soaring to 33 degrees on Wednesday.

The City of Calgary and City of Edmonton are also expected to hit 30 degrees on the same day.

This beats out holiday destinations like Cancun, Mexico, where temperatures are forecast to reach 29 degrees on Wednesday.

Under the heat warning, Albertans are advised to move outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water.

Environment Canada also called on people to make sure they aren't leaving children or pets in a vehicle for any length of time.

Albertans should also be checking for symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion such as "high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness," Environment Canada said.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...