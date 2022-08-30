Parts Of Alberta Are Under Heat Warnings This Week & It'll Be Hotter Than Cancun
Keep those summer clothes out for a bit longer!
September might be around the corner, but summer weather is still in full swing in Alberta, with parts of the province receiving heat warnings that extend into the weekend.
According to Environment Canada, areas across the province will be experiencing daytime highs of around 30 degrees and overnight lows in the low to mid-teens on Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday 31.
"Temperatures will cool [down] on Thursday as a cold front moves through, with heat returning again for the weekend," the warnings said.
Regions that are set to feel the soaring mercury include Bonnyville, Calgary, Edmonton, Drayton Valley, Drumheller, Fort Saskatchewan, Hanna, Leduc, Lloydminster, Red Deer, Spruce Grove and Westlock.
According to The Weather Network, Drumheller will likely be the hottest area, with temperatures soaring to 33 degrees on Wednesday.
The City of Calgary and City of Edmonton are also expected to hit 30 degrees on the same day.
This beats out holiday destinations like Cancun, Mexico, where temperatures are forecast to reach 29 degrees on Wednesday.
Under the heat warning, Albertans are advised to move outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, take frequent breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water.
Environment Canada also called on people to make sure they aren't leaving children or pets in a vehicle for any length of time.
Albertans should also be checking for symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion such as "high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness," Environment Canada said.