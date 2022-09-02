Alberta Is In For A Scorching Labour Day Weekend & These Cities Have Heat Warnings
It's definitely not fall yet!
If you have big plans outdoors this Labour Day weekend, listen up! Alberta is expected to get some seriously hot weather over the long weekend and temperatures could reach around 35 degrees.
A hot spell of weather has continued into September and Environment Canada has issued heat warnings across a lot of the province over the long weekend with temperatures expected to hit around 35 degrees in some places.
Regions from as far north as Bonnyville right down to Lethbridge will be feeling the heat, including the cities of Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer.
Overnight temperatures will also be in the low to mid-teens from Friday, September 2 and these scorching temperatures will continue on through the weekend, Environment Canada said.
Cooler temperatures will hit the province next week, it added.
So whether you're planning on being outside with the bbq, camping or floating down the river, Environment Canada has urged Albertans to take care of themselves in the heat due to the "elevated risk" of heat stroke or exhaustion.
People should keep an eye out for any symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion such as "high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness."
If you are out and about this weekend, it's important to take regular breaks from the heat and if you can, reschedule plans for the cooler hours of the day.
Albertans should also be staying hydrated with plenty of water and "non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages," Environment Canada added.
So if you are outside this long weekend, bring plenty of sunscreen and water as you're going to need it.