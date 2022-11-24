Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Freezing Rain & It's Going To Get Icy
There is also wind warnings. ❄️
It might not officially be winter yet but the weather in Alberta has other plans. The latest weather forecast is calling for freezing rain and wind in parts of the province.
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings across Alberta and it's going to feel pretty wintery in places.
According to EC, regions around Bonnyville, Fort McMurray, Fort Saskatchewan, High Level, Lloydminster, Slave Lake, Wabasca, and Westlock are going to see some "patchy freezing rain" on Thursday morning.
Rain falling in sub-zero temperatures in the area could create an icy build-up and surfaces which could cause some issues for travelling.
Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots are likely to get icy and slippery so Albertans have been warned to take extra care when walking or driving.
Meanwhile, areas around Cardston, Crowsnest Pass, Hinton, Kananaskis and Nordegg are set to see some strong winds and could even see gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour by Thursday evening, EC warned.
The gusts are set to stick around on Thursday before easing off by Friday afternoon.
People in the areas hit with wind warnings have been urged to be prepared to adjust their driving as road conditions are likely to change quickly due to high winds.
According to Alberta's fall forecast, a lot of wind was expected in the province throughout the season as winter approaches.
However, the worst of the weather is yet to come, with winter forecasts predicting the Prairies are going to be hit hard with "tons of snow" in early 2023.