Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Calling For 'Severe Cold' & December Will Have A Chilly Start
It will be the coldest start to the month in a century!
Winter temperatures are back in Alberta in full force next week and December in Calgary could get off to its coldest start in over 100 years.
According to the latest forecast from The Weather Network, arctic air is expected to head south in the province and as a result, Alberta is going to have a few days of "severe cold" ahead.
After a November filled with cold snaps and snow, followed by some way more seasonable temperatures, December is going to get off to a chilling start with temperatures set to reach around minus 20 degrees.
Calgarians in particular are going to need to prepare themselves for a very wintery week with some potentially record-breaking cold weather.
Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at TWN said: "With a daytime high of -21°C currently forecast for Calgary's airport next Thursday, December 1, this would be the coldest daytime high in over 100 years for this date."
According to weather data from Environment Canada, the last time Calgary recorded a daytime high colder on December 1 colder than -21 was in 1919.
The average temperature in December in Calgary usually ranges between -4.8 degrees and -11.5 degrees, according to Weather Atlas.
Over the next week though, temperatures in the city overnight are likely to drop to around -28 but could feel closer to -30 so if Calgarians have any evening plans, they'll need to wrap up warm.
According to TWN, these overnight temperatures are going to be the coldest temperatures seen in the city since January 2022 so it's safe to say that winter is officially back.