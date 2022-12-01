Alberta's Weather Forecast Calls For An 'Extremely Cold Wind Chill' & It Could Reach Minus 40
It's not even officially winter yet! 🥶
Wrap up warm, Alberta! Despite not being officially winter yet, the province is getting a dose of extreme winter temperatures and some regions are even being warned about extreme weather conditions.
Environment Canada said several parts of Northern Alberta will see "extremely cold wind chill" with temperatures nearing minus 40 on Thursday, December 1.
Areas including Fort Chipewyan, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, High Level, Hinton, Peace River and Whitecourt are set to receive some pretty harsh conditions.
While freezing temperatures are likely to moderate throughout the day, extremely cold conditions could continue into the weekend, EC said.
Albertans in the affected areas have been warned to watch out for risks related to the cold weather, such as increased chances of getting frostbite or hypothermia.
Symptoms could include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain, numbness and colour change in fingers or toes.
If you do need to head outside, make sure you're wearing plenty of layers as well as a wind-resistant outer layer, EC added.
Areas around Crowsnest Pass aren't safe from the weather either, as EC is warning there could be up to 25 centimetres of snowfall around Waterton Lakes National Park throughout the day.
"Heavy snowfall will persist today along the southern border," the warning said.
Anyone out on the roads should be prepared to adjust their driving as road conditions change and rapidly building snow could make travel difficult.
Albertans should get used to the cold weather now as January is set to be brutal, with harsh conditions and "tons of snow," according to the winter forecast.
