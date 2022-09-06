OktoberFest Is Heading To This Alberta Brewery With Huge Steins Of Beer & German Pretzels
It promises to be "lager than life"! 🍺
An Alberta brewery is hosting an Oktoberfest bash in the foothills, featuring steins of Bavarian beer and multitude of delicious snacks on the menu.
Fahr Brewery, a German-style beermaker under an hour away from Calgary, will be hosting 3,500 people at its annual Oktoberfest on September 16 and 17, says the event's website.
The beer funfest will take place at Turner Valley. It promises to be 'lager than life' and will offer a variety of Fahr's signature German brews to get you in the Oktoberfest spirit.
Local vendors serving up traditional German foods are being summoned to add to the Bavarian charm at the beer tents.
The entertainment lineup is set to be led by the likes of The European Touch Band, Adam Coe and The Earl Morgan Band. Additionally, Schuhplattler dancers will enthral the crowds with traditional folk dances through the weekend.
Oktoberfest-goers can pick between three separate sessions: the evening slots on Friday and Saturday are strictly reserved for ages 18 and over while kids are welcome for the Saturday daytime event.
Shuttle buses will also ply between the city and the brewery at an additional $60 per person, so you can indulge in a stein or two without worrying about driving back.
Tickets for the event are on sale now. So, if this is your cup of tea (or beer), bring out that lederhosen and get ready for some Bavarian-style fun!
Oktoberfest at Fahr Brewery
Price: Tickets from $25.
Cuisine: Bavarian beer and snacks
Address: 123 Kennedy Drive S.E., Turner Valley, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate Oktoberfest in 'authentic' German-style at this local brewery