Ketchup Popsicles Are Apparently A Thing & They're Coming To Vancouver
They are available tomorrow! 🍅
If you have the guts to actually try one, ketchup-flavoured popsicles are coming to Vancouver, B.C. on June 22, in what might be the strangest food pop-up ever.
French's Ketchup and Happy Pops have teamed up to create this very unique "Frenchsicle" popsicle and will be serving them to the public on Granville St. from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Two other one-day pop-ups are set for Ontario as well later this week.
Happy Pops is a Canadian business that serves up natural popsicles with real fruit and cane sugar, according to the press release.
Now, they are serving up these interesting tomato flavours that are for all the ketchup lovers out there. Some people will probably turn green in disgust if they tried one of these though.
It's all for a good cause though. The release added that "to honour shared Canadian heritage, for every Frenchsicle given away, French's will donate two meals to Food Banks Canada to address food insecurity in Canada."
The press release also said that people can expect a flavour that's "perfectly balanced with a hint of salty sweetness."
Although that description sounds appealing, it's hard to believe ketchup popsicles could be that tasty. Who knows though, frozen ketchup could be just the thing to cool you down this summer.
If you absolutely love to drench your food in ketchup — this might just be your next new favourite popsicle flavour.
Frenchsicle and BBQ items.French's Press Release.
Either way, make sure to head down to grab one of these treats, just to say you tried it at least.
Frenchsicle
The Frenchsicle.
Price: Free
When: June 22
Address: 609 Granville St., Vancouver, BC