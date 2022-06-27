7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees Across Canada Soon & Here's How You Can Get One
It's for one day only! 🥤
Summer is finally here and June 11 marks 7-Eleven Day — when Canadians will be gifted with free Slurpees!
7-Eleven Canada will be giving away a free small Slurpee to each of their customers for one day, to celebrate their birthday this summer.
On the special day, you can head to your neighbourhood 7-Eleven to snag one of these ice-cold treats, while supplies last. According to a press release, each location will only be giving out 1,500 free Slurpees on July 11, so the tasty free goodness will be on a first come, first served basis.
"This is the biggest celebration of the year, and we've been eagerly preparing to bring the event back to our stores after two years of celebrating from a distance," said Norman Hower, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada.
Plus, this year, you can even participate in a "reverse Slurpee run" and have your free Slurpee delivered right to you. To qualify for the free Slurpee delivery, you will need to spend $20 on 7NOW, which is 7-Eleven's delivery service.
There will also be some brand new delicious Slurpee flavours to taste-test throughout the summer. One of the new flavours, the Crush Cactus Catapult, will have your taste buds exploding with the fruity goodness of orange and pineapple flavours.
Other flavours like Frog Water, Blueberry Yuzu Lemonade, Orange Pineapple, and Dragon Fruit will also be dropping this summer.
Canadians can start celebrating because this tasty free Slurpee day will be coming soon!