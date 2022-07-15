I Went To The 'Largest Night Market In North America' & There Were Some Wild Snacks (PHOTOS)
Last weekend I was able to visit the largest night market in North America and let me tell you, it was a wild time.
The Richmond Night Market in Richmond, B.C., is filled with tons of different vendors with little shops, carnival games and some amazing foods. It is open every weekend from April 29 to October 10 and is the perfect evening activity.
The night market offers some very out-there, unique and tasty foods that you probably won't see anywhere else.
If you are adventurous with foods like me, try out some of the wild-looking ones along the way and you might end up pleasantly surprised.
There are rows and rows of food trucks and stands with tons of people waiting in line to try all the unique food items.
A few different food stands really caught my eye, so I had to dig right in.
Bao Bites
If you're looking for good food and fun vibes, make sure to hit up the Bao Bites stand. The workers at this stand are having fun, singing and creating deep-fried bao bun goodness.
The stand has so many delicious different types of bao buns to try out like cookies and cream, mango paradise, strawberry Nutella and more.
I ended up trying the strawberry Nutella deep-fried bao bun and it was seriously heavenly. I'm not even joking, there was a party happening in my mouth thanks to this dish.
Boom Chicken
This colourful Boom Chicken stand caught my eye because of their fried chicken waffle cone dish — the Chiffle. I never thought of swapping out ice cream in my cone for fried chicken, but thought I'd give it a go.
I was surprised to see this fried chicken waffle cone be served on a plate, but once I started eating, it all made sense. This dish would be very hard to eat if it was just chilling in the cone.
The fried chicken was so delicious and reminded me of popcorn chicken. The sweetness of the waffle cone and the saltiness of the chicken actually paired quite perfectly, to my surprise.
I got full fast
There are so many food stands at the market, and I wanted to try everything. After a few snacks and a tasty glowing cocktail though — yep that's right, they glow at night — I was stuffed.
Of course, I spotted other wild snacks to note down for my next visit.
The Rotato
This snack looks pretty wild and delicious. It's basically a deep-fried potato on a stick. All the potato lovers out there might want to make sure they get a bite of one of these unique-looking bad boys while there.
Flying Noodles
This dish looks so delicious and filling. If you are coming to the Richmond Night Market to have dinner, this option would be a great way to fill up and curb that hunger.
You can get your flying noodles with a ton of drool-worthy toppings.
Not only is the food at the Richmond Night Market amazing, but the atmosphere is also such a good time in itself. I highly recommend hitting up this place with a group of friends because the entire market is a recipe for a good time.
Richmond Night Market
Price: $7 for the general admission, $35 for the Zoom Pass
Address: 8351 River Rd., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is such a fun place to go with friends, try out some super unique foods and test your luck on the carnival games.