NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

things to do in vancouver

7 Snacks At Vancouver's PNE 2022 That Will Totally Blow Your Mind (PHOTOS)

Don't skip the cotton candy noodles! 🍜

Vancouver Staff Writer
Chimney cakes. Right: Cotton candy noodles.

Chimney cakes. Right: Cotton candy noodles.

@pne_playland | Instagram, @slurpclubyyc | Instagram

The Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver opens up on August 20 and this year they have some absolutely mind-blowing dishes to try out.

There will be over a whopping 65 different vendors to try throughout the PNE fairgrounds that serve up classic fair food, international-style bites and other pretty out-there dishes — like cotton candy noodles.

This would be the perfect end-of-summer plan to try some unique foods and enjoy everything the fair has to offer.

Korean Squid Ink Corn Dog

If you love squid and corndogs, you're in luck because this is a combination of the two of them! Definitely try to hunt down one of these snacks if you're at the PNE this year.

Nashville Hot Un’Chkn Sando

This one is for all the vegans and vegetarians out there. It's a plant-based sandwich that packs all the flavour of a real hot chicken burger.

Strawberry Mango Icy

If you're looking for a unique treat to cool you off, you'll want to try out the strawberry mango icy — which is a delicious shaved ice treat.

Brisket Beef Pho Taco

The brisket beef pho taco just sounds super drool-worthy and satisfying. These tacos are loaded with flavours and they might just satisfy all of your food cravings with just one bite.

Cotton Candy Noodles

This is one unique dish you've probably never even heard of before. This is like any other regular noodle dish with a twist and that twist is a giant pile of cotton candy right on top!

Poke Taco

You've probably heard of poke bowls, but have you heard of poke tacos? These crunchy tacos look super delicious and totally different than other tacos.

Chimney Cakes with Ice Cream

These sugary crispy treats are a traditional taste of Czech street food with a modern twist, according to the PNE website.

If you've ever wanted a taste of street foods in the Czech, this would be the place to do it.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...