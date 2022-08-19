7 Snacks At Vancouver's PNE 2022 That Will Totally Blow Your Mind (PHOTOS)
Don't skip the cotton candy noodles! 🍜
The Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver opens up on August 20 and this year they have some absolutely mind-blowing dishes to try out.
There will be over a whopping 65 different vendors to try throughout the PNE fairgrounds that serve up classic fair food, international-style bites and other pretty out-there dishes — like cotton candy noodles.
This would be the perfect end-of-summer plan to try some unique foods and enjoy everything the fair has to offer.
Korean Squid Ink Corn Dog
If you love squid and corndogs, you're in luck because this is a combination of the two of them! Definitely try to hunt down one of these snacks if you're at the PNE this year.
Nashville Hot Un’Chkn Sando
This one is for all the vegans and vegetarians out there. It's a plant-based sandwich that packs all the flavour of a real hot chicken burger.
Strawberry Mango Icy
If you're looking for a unique treat to cool you off, you'll want to try out the strawberry mango icy — which is a delicious shaved ice treat.
Brisket Beef Pho Taco
The brisket beef pho taco just sounds super drool-worthy and satisfying. These tacos are loaded with flavours and they might just satisfy all of your food cravings with just one bite.
Cotton Candy Noodles
This is one unique dish you've probably never even heard of before. This is like any other regular noodle dish with a twist and that twist is a giant pile of cotton candy right on top!
Poke Taco
You've probably heard of poke bowls, but have you heard of poke tacos? These crunchy tacos look super delicious and totally different than other tacos.
Chimney Cakes with Ice Cream
These sugary crispy treats are a traditional taste of Czech street food with a modern twist, according to the PNE website.
If you've ever wanted a taste of street foods in the Czech, this would be the place to do it.