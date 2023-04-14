5 Wild Foods You Can Find At Canada's 'Largest Night Market' In Vancouver (PHOTOS)
Everything from flying noodles to baby-bottle milk tea.
Did you know that Metro Vancouver is home to the largest night market in North America? Lined with international vendors, lit-up signs and carnival games, the Richmond Night Market is a cotton-candy-coloured paradise for West Coast foodies.
The open-air festival — known for its abundance of Insta-worthy food and killer photo ops — begins on April 28, and it will run every weekend from then until October 9, 2023.
Admission costs $7 per person, but inside you'll likely be tempted to drop a stack of cash on the far-out goodies. Here are just a few whacky eats that are considered to be Richmond Night Market staples.
Baby bottle milk tea
Get in touch with your inner child — or your inner baby — with this yummy tea from Milk Cha that comes in a baby bottle. It's as refreshing as it is aesthetic, and there are several flavours to choose from.
Bonus: you get to keep the bottle.
Flying Noodles
Think hot instant noodles frozen in action with your choice of toppings. This 3D dish is a feast for the eyes and the stomach; have it your way with shoyu eggs, spam, scallions and shrimp.
Foodie be warned: this isn't the easiest thing to devour while walking. You might want to find a picnic table to eat at.
Sushi Tacos
You don't need to be a rocket scientist to understand that sushi + tacos = delicious
If you're a maki fan who respects the taco as a culinary vessel, this yummy hybrid is perfect for you.
Mochi donuts
Another hybrid snack worthy of fanfare! Here, sweet Japanese rice cake meets its American match to make mochi donuts of many flavours, ranging from dragonfruit lychee and matcha to churro and taro crunch. Plus, they're so pretty and aren't impossible to eat while standing — two key elements to consider at the Richmond Night Market.
The Rotato
Filling, nostalgic and fun to eat, the Rotato is a key player in any self-respecting open-air festival. For anyone who hasn't yet had one of these tasty treats, the Rotato is a spiralled potato fried on a stick. As the adage goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.