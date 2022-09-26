A Robot Can Deliver Pizza Hut To You In Vancouver This Week & It's The First Of Its Kind
Want a slice? 🤖 🍕
If you want a late-night slice in Vancouver this week, you could have a little robot bring it right to your door!
Pizza Hut Canada launched a pilot project for a robot delivery service for select Vancouver customers, that's going to be running until September 30.
According to a press release the company is partnering with Serve Robotics, which is a self-driving delivery service, "to bring this offering to Canada for the first time."
The Pizza Hut location at Robson St. in Vancouver is the first location for the pilot, so you might see this little guy roaming the city streets this week.
To get the chance to have your pizza delivered by a robot, you must order through the Pizza Hut app.
Although, not everyone will get the opportunity to see one of these robots on their doorstep. Only randomly selected customers who order through this location on the app will get to see the delivery robot in action.
People will be able to use the Pizza Hut app to track the location of the robot as it approaches their home and will get a one-time pin to retrieve their food order from it, the release added.
The delivery service will provide customers with "convenience and reliability of zero-emissions robotic delivery," said Dr. Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics.
"This is an important step forward in our efforts to expand our delivery platform to serve more cities and communities," Dr. Kashani added.